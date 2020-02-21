Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $18,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMG stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.86. 2,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,955. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $125.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

SMG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.02.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

