Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.98 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of BorgWarner worth $17,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,975,000 after buying an additional 2,116,861 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,399,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,434,000 after buying an additional 85,979 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $28,419,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 462,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,011,000 after buying an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 63,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,840. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

