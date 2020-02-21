Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.18 Million Holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.84% of Arcosa worth $18,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Arcosa by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Arcosa by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 265,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Arcosa by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Arcosa by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACA shares. Sidoti lifted their target price on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.69.

NYSE:ACA traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $44.47. 25,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,472. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcosa Inc has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

