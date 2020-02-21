Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 116,239 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 116,239 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of PulteGroup worth $16,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.70. 429,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

