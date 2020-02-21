Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 68,310 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of LPL Financial worth $17,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracy Calder sold 13,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $1,207,379.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,264 shares of company stock worth $9,101,744 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPLA. BidaskClub downgraded LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.52.

Shares of LPLA traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.92. 6,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,165. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $67.11 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

