Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA) Shares Down 2.5%

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:PCSA) traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75, 100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 84 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of -0.25.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCSA)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug products for the unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is PCS-499, an oral tablet for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica and radiation-induced fibrosis in head and neck cancer patients. The company is based in Hanover, Maryland.

