ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Down 5.7%

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $106.73 and last traded at $108.14, 25,888,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 19,109,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.70.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 43,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit