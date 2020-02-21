ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Down 5.7%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $106.73 and last traded at $108.14, 25,888,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 19,109,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.70.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 43,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

