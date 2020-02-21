ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Trading 6.8% Higher

ProtoKinetix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTX) traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, 213,404 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 127% from the average session volume of 93,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

Get ProtoKinetix alerts:

In related news, CEO Clarence Edward Smith purchased 287,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.11 per share, with a total value of $31,643.26.

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in food and crop preservation at freezing temperatures.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.