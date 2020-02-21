Proton Token (PTT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $199,183.00

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Proton Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, BitForex, DDEX and FCoin. Over the last week, Proton Token has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Proton Token has a market cap of $778,581.00 and approximately $199,183.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.75 or 0.02965508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00228420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00143268 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,201,608,830 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, BitForex, LBank, BCEX, CoinTiger and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

