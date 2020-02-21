Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) COO Anthony V. Migliorino Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) COO Anthony V. Migliorino purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00.

NASDAQ PBIP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.02. 2,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363. The company has a market capitalization of $155.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.05. Prudential Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44.

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 20.27%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.