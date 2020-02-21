Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Decreased by Analyst

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for AtriCure in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for AtriCure’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

ATRC opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $44.51.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter worth $2,682,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 1,216.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 91,671 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AtriCure by 574.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 111,276 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $777,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 29,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $958,217.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,219 shares of company stock worth $9,054,763 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

