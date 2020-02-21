Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Issued By KeyCorp

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.08.

WAB stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average of $74.14. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $81.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 32,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 134,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 61,050 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,047,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

