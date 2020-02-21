Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s FY2020 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

NYSE:MKC opened at $163.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.11. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 12 month low of $130.59 and a 12 month high of $174.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.80 and its 200 day moving average is $164.75.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

