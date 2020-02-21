Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.95.

ADI stock opened at $124.55 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $127.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,265,410,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Analog Devices by 861,877.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,047,000 after buying an additional 1,077,347 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 836,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,451,000 after buying an additional 665,902 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after buying an additional 612,036 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

