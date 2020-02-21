Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust Lowered by Capital One Financial (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRT. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

FRT stock opened at $127.65 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.22 and its 200-day moving average is $131.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

