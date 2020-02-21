Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.76

Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:QNTO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and traded as high as $15.00. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 11,800 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Quaint Oak Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

The company has a market cap of $29.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

