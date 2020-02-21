Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.28, 3,399,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 4,671,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QRTEA. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.