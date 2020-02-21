RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

RMED traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 67,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,419. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. RA Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $7.54.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.80). RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 797.11% and a negative return on equity of 112.93%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RA Medical Systems will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Martin Burstein sold 28,988 shares of RA Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $30,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 71,682 shares of company stock worth $78,871 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RA Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $58,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RA Medical Systems by 94.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

