Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far Sells 10,595 Shares

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $493,832.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,163.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ramin Farzaneh-Far also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $497,435.25.

RARX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.73 and a quick ratio of 25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

RARX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,680,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,462,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $89,480,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

