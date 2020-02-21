Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) Announces Dividend of GBX 45

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of RAT stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,988 ($26.15). 27,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,085. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,024.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,148.71. Rathbone Brothers has a 1-year low of GBX 1,938 ($25.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68). The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.
Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 132.80 ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 129.60 ($1.70) by GBX 3.20 ($0.04).
About Rathbone Brothers
Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.
