Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $125.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.32 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $15.67 on Friday. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Comments


