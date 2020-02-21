Raymond James Reiterates “$1.25” Price Target for New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $0.65 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of New Gold from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $0.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.01.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in New Gold by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Gold by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in New Gold by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.