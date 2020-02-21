RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 529.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RBC Bearings news, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $325,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,070 shares of company stock worth $709,538. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $181.37 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.02 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.56.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.67.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

