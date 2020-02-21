Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.51. Realty Income also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.50-3.56 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.82.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,337. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average of $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.07. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.04%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

