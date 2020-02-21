Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tivity Health (TVTY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY):

2/21/2020 – Tivity Health was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2020 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

2/20/2020 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/20/2020 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Tivity Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Tivity Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

2/14/2020 – Tivity Health is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/27/2020 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/21/2020 – Tivity Health had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

1/16/2020 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – Tivity Health is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Tivity Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

12/23/2019 – Tivity Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TVTY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. 1,960,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,688. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. Tivity Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 30.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 373,782 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 72,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

