Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.08 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) will report sales of $94.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.54 million. Regional Management reported sales of $83.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $351.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $349.27 million to $354.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $395.18 million, with estimates ranging from $389.96 million to $400.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regional Management.

RM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regional Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

RM stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.09. 67,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 39.86 and a quick ratio of 39.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. Regional Management has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 4,620 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $142,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Regional Management by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Regional Management in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regional Management by 16,803.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

