RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNLSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Citigroup cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RENAULT S A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

RENAULT S A/ADR stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

