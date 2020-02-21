Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services stock opened at $99.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

In other Republic Services news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $414,598.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.