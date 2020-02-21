Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sunrun Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) – KeyCorp issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sunrun in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RUN. ValuEngine cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

Shares of RUN opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 468.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.62. Sunrun has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,321 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $251,154.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,025 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $114,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,406 shares of company stock worth $8,986,882 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 277.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 33,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 159,709 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.