Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 21st (ADI, DOOR, PUK, QUMU, RDHL, RMNI, RTIX, RY, SAIL, SASR)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $131.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Analog Devices reported fiscal first quarter results wherein both the earnings and revenues topped the estimates. The company’s strengthening momentum across electric vehicle space on the back of its robust Battery Management System (BMS) solutions was positive. Further growing power design wins benefited the company during the reported quarter. Additionally, solid momentum of HEV platform across cabin electronics ecosystem contributed well. The company remains optimistic about growth opportunities related to 5G which places it well in the communication market. Further, its customer centric approach is a tailwind. However, softness in the overall end-market conditions remains a major concern. Weakening momentum across major applications and sluggish communication activities are headwinds. The stock has underperformed its industry over a year.”

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $114.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on the commercialization and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. RedHill promotes the gastrointestinal drug Aemcolo(TM) in the U.S. and is planning to launch Talicia(TM) in the U.S. for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults. RedHill’s key clinical late-stage development programs include: RHB-104, with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for Crohn’s disease; RHB-204, with a planned pivotal Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections; RHB-102 (Bekinda(TM)), for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and positive results from a Phase 2 study for IBS-D; ABC294640 (Yeliva(TM)), a first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor, targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory and gastrointestinal indications, with an ongoing Phase 2a study for cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation, and RHB-107. “

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RTI Surgical Inc. is a surgical implant company. Its implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma and cardiothoracic procedures. RTI Surgical Inc., formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc., is headquartered in Alachua, Fla. “

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shinhan Financial Group is Korea’s largest financial services company. Shinhan Bank is the Group’s flagship subsidiary, and, when combined with the recently acquired Chohung Bank, is Korea’s second largest banking operation. Besides banking, the Group operates subsidiaries in securities, credit cards, asset management, leasing, bancassurance, and project finance. “

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SMTC Corp. is a leading provider of advanced electronics manufacturing services to electronics industry original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company services its customers through manufacturing and technology centers strategically located in key technology corridors in the United States, Canada, Europe and a cost-effective region of Mexico. The company’s full range of value- added services include product design, procurement, prototyping, assembly, final system build, comprehensive supply chain management, global distribution and after-sales support. “

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

