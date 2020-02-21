Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ: ZIOP):

2/18/2020 – ZIOPHARM Oncology was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/12/2020 – ZIOPHARM Oncology was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – ZIOPHARM Oncology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/1/2020 – ZIOPHARM Oncology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/17/2020 – ZIOPHARM Oncology was given a new $6.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – ZIOPHARM Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

12/28/2019 – ZIOPHARM Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $590.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 3.10. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc alerts:

In other news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 24,890 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $113,249.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,333 shares in the company, valued at $793,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David M. Md Mauney sold 22,394 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $101,892.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 195,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,068 shares of company stock valued at $991,405. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 21.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 242.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 177,060 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.