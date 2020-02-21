Reserve Rights (RSR) Market Cap Tops $13.90 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $13.90 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.67 or 0.02948211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00142457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002821 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,205,530,273 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.