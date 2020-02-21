Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30, approximately 580 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF)

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Starbucks Coffee brands in New Zealand; the KFC brand in Australia; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

