Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.08. Revolution Lighting Technologies shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 5,051 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT)

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

