Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,512,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 370,357 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $206,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,239,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,726,000 after acquiring an additional 357,979 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,810,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,863 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,741,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,544,000 after acquiring an additional 106,173 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,268,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,782,000 after acquiring an additional 169,703 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 439,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the period.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

NYSE:REXR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,807. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 113.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.89%. On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.