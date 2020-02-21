Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.44. Rexnord also posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

RXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 20,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $710,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,643.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 130,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $4,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,189 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,117.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,154 shares of company stock worth $16,704,658 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,044,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. 497,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,710. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.60. Rexnord has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $35.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

