Rhipe Ltd (ASX:RHP) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Rhipe Ltd (ASX:RHP) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Monday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Rhipe’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Shares of ASX RHP opened at A$2.04 ($1.45) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. Rhipe has a 52 week low of A$1.56 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of A$3.12 ($2.21). The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$2.17 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.46. The company has a market cap of $285.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33.
Rhipe Company Profile
