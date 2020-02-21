Rhipe Ltd (ASX:RHP) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Rhipe Ltd (ASX:RHP) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Monday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Rhipe’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Shares of ASX RHP opened at A$2.04 ($1.45) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. Rhipe has a 52 week low of A$1.56 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of A$3.12 ($2.21). The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$2.17 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.46. The company has a market cap of $285.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33.

Rhipe Company Profile

rhipe Limited, a cloud channel company, provides cloud based licensing programs and services to software vendors in the Asia Pacific. The company offers licensing, business development, and knowledge services to services providers, system integrators, and software vendors to accelerate the adoption of the cloud by end customers.

