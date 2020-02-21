Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Helmerich & Payne worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 682.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 169.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HP traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.05. 383,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.52, a PEG ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

In related news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

