Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.59 Million Stock Position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,799 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 14,968 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARI. Compass Point began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 23,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,980. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 57.38 and a quick ratio of 57.38. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 68.82%. The company had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

