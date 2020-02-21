Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Crown worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Crown in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Crown by 211.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Crown in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of CCK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.01. 108,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,578. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average is $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

