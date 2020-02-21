Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 10,708 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of ABM Industries worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,354. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.64.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

In related news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.94.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

