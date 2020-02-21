Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 6,015 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Portland General Electric worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 30.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 104,965 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 42.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 57,731 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 430.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,456,000 after acquiring an additional 884,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 46.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 25,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POR. Guggenheim cut Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

NYSE POR traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $62.75. 95,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.82. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.13. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $62.97.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

