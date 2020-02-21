Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 73,689 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.36% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 183.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,767 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 66.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 42,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 280.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 35,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 88,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of LXP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. 403,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,384. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 66.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

In related news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $314,373.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 370,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.