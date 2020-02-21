Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Janus Henderson Group worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JHG stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $26.15. 15,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,258. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. ValuEngine cut Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

