RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Earns Buy Rating from CIBC

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.25 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $21.55.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

