RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Earns Buy Rating from CIBC

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.25 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $21.55.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit