Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.04, approximately 8,475,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 6,234,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

RAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $828.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rite Aid by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after buying an additional 26,712 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rite Aid by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after buying an additional 94,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rite Aid by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after buying an additional 57,829 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Rite Aid by 523.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 638,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 536,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rite Aid by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 18,841 shares in the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

