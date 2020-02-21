Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 52,190 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

EMN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.56. 15,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,801. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

