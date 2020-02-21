Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 157.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Store Capital in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Store Capital in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Store Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. 35,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,405. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Store Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.