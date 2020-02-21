Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.14 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,104 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total transaction of $308,336.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Franck A.R. Gossieaux sold 2,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.49, for a total transaction of $769,124.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $220,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,851 shares of company stock worth $3,728,987 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,226. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $226.47 and a one year high of $310.25.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

