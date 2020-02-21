Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.13 Million Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 49,178 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,451,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,361,000 after purchasing an additional 205,613 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 133,095 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 113,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 29,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,508. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

